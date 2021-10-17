Pacers Waive Three Players

The Indiana Pacers announced that they have waived three players, and the announcement can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

Justin Anderson, Bennie Boatwright and Derek Culver were the three players that were waived, and all three players had been signed the day before.

Now, the team will have their G-League rights.

Anderson was a first-round pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, and has played for the Mavs, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

The Pacers play the first game of the new season on October 20 against the Hornets in Charlotte.

