    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Free Agency: Former Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors And Charlotte Hornets Player Signs With The Pacers For Training Camp
    Publish date:

    Free Agency: Former Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors And Charlotte Hornets Player Signs With The Pacers For Training Camp

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have signed Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal. Wanamaker has played for the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.
    Author:
    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have signed Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal. Wanamaker has played for the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have signed Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal. 

    The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below. 

    Wanamaker is a point guard and is 32 years old. 

    He has three seasons of NBA experience. 

    He played for the Boston Celtics for two seasons, and during the 2019-20 season he played over 19 minutes per game for the Celtics and averaged 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. 

    He also shot over 92% from the free throw line that season. 

    Last season, he played for the Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets. 

    His career averages in 168 regular season games are 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. 

    He's proven to be an elite free throw shooter over his three seasons (90.6% career average). 

    USATSI_12379511_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Report: 76ers Reportedly Interested In Pacers' Brogdon And LeVert

    40 seconds ago
    USATSI_15974759_168388303_lowres
    News

    Report: The Pacers Signed Brad Wanamaker

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16840311_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16476809_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Isaiah Jackson Tweeted After The Pacers Played The Knicks

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15745146_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Sumner Tweeted After The Pacers Traded Him

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Pacers Rookie Duarte Should Have Been Drafted By The Warriors

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16897504_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers-Knicks: Check Out What Kemba Walker Put On His IG Story After The Knicks Beat The Pacers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16897504_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted Before The Indiana Pacers Played The New York Knicks

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Played The Knicks

    11 hours ago