Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers
Game 1 is on Saturday night between the Nuggets and Trail Blazers.
The Denver Nuggets have had a great season finishing the year as the third seed in the Western Conference behind Nikola Jokic's exceptional play.
On Saturday night, they face the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 1 of their playoff series, and it should be a good matchup of stars between Jokic and All-Star Damian Lillard.
The Nuggets have announced their starters for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites over the Trail Blazers in Denver on Saturday night for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
