Giannis And The Bucks Were Too Much For The Pacers To Handle
The Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Indiana Pacers in downtown Indianapolis 118-100 on Sunday.
Clearly, the Bucks have had the Pacers number, because they have won the last six games between the two teams dating back to March 4, 2020.
"Tough game. The second quarter was rough, the third quarter was rougher," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "Against a team like this you gotta be super, super tight, you gotta be doing everything right, you gotta be making shots, we just struggled, we struggled with our great players, we just didn't have enough in the tank tonight."
The Pacers fell to 9-13 with the loss, and the Bucks advanced to 13-8.
Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 26 points and 13 rebounds, while the Pacers were led by Caris LeVert who had 23 points.
The Pacers will play their next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, once again at home on Monday night.
