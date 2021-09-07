Pacers Could Not Stop Giannis Last Season

The Indiana Pacers could not contain Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks last season in the two times he faced them.

When the Milwaukee Bucks played teams last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo typically had good games.

However, the Indiana Pacers definitely got some of the best of Antetokounmpo during the 2020-21 NBA season.

On the year, Antetokounmpo had averages of 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

According to StatMuse, in the two games that Antetokounmpo played the Pacers last season, he averaged 30.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

All of those numbers were over his season averages except for the blocks.

The NBA Champion Bucks played the Pacers three times last season and won all three games.

Antetokounmpo played in the first game and the last one.

In the first game, the two-time NBA MVP had a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and ten assists.

The Bucks won the game by 30.

In the other game he played against the Pacers he had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks won the game 142-133.

The Bucks and Pacers are both in the Central Division, so they see each other frequently.

Therefore, in the three games they will play next season (two in Indiana and one in Milwaukee) they will need to find ways to slow down the superstar forward.

At worst, the barometer should be holding him to his season averages, and not allowing him to exceed his season numbers.

The three times they play next season:

1.) Bucks @ Pacers October 25.

2.) Bucks @ Pacers November 28.

3.) Pacers @ Bucks December 15.