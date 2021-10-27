After The Bucks Beat The Pacers Antetokounmpo Made A Post To Instagram

    • October 27, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted Photos To His Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Pacers
    Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted Photos To His Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Pacers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
    The Milwaukee Bucks came into Indianapolis on Monday night and beat the Indiana Pacers 119-109. 

    The Pacers fell to 1-3 on the new season, while the defending champion Bucks improved to 3-1 and finished their road trip off with two straight wins. 

    After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo (who had 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists) made a post to Instagram. 

    The post he made on Monday night after the game with several photos can be seen embedded below.

