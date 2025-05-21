Gilbert Arenas Takes Major Shot at Pacers Star Amid Playoffs
The Indiana Pacers are taking on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals as they try to make the NBA Finals for just the second time in franchise history.
Game 1 is Wednesday night, and it seems that the national media is finally giving the Pacers the respect that they deserve. They are no longer being unanimously picked against.
That doesn't mean that everyone is giving them that respect. In fact, one prominent former player does not think that the Pacers have any chance against the Knicks in this series.
While appearing on First Take, Arenas threw shade at Pascal Siakam for being the number two option on the Pacers.
"This is very disturbing to say his name, because he was supposed to be a number one, but Pascal. I thought when they traded for him, he was the go-to guy. So the fact that you are even in this category says 'No, you haven't stepped up to the plate'...so the fact that the playmaker on the team is the number-one option lets me know you have no chance of winning the championship."
Arenas contends that Siakam should be the number-one option on the Pacers because he is a better pure scorer than Tyrese Haliburton. He believes that Haliburton is more of a playmaker and shouldn't be considered the top scoring option because he's a good passer.
When the trade was made, Siakam knew exactly where he was going to fall in the hierarchy of the team. There was no confusion about him being the second option on the Pacers.
Siakam was the only All-Star for the Pacers this year, but that doesn't mean he is the top option. What that means is that he's such a good number two that he was able to carry the load in the first half of the season while Haliburton got going.
The Pacers have a real shot to win the title because of how balanced they are. Arenas never had a shot to win a title because he was never on a team good enough to get that far.
