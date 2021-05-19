NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Grayson Allen Status Against Spurs

Grayson Allen is a game-time decision on Wednesday against the Spurs.

Grayson Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies is no stranger to one-and-done games. The former Blue Devil spent four seasons playing in Durham, North Carolina for Duke.

However, Allen is a game-time decision on Wednesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs in the most recent injury report.

FantasyLabs NBA shared the Status of Allen in a post that can be seen embedded below.

Allen has an abdominal injury and has missed the team's last seven games.

On the season, the third-year player is averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting over 39% from the three-point range in 50 games played.

The Grizzlies 4-point favorites over the Spurs in Memphis on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.

