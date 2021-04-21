Hawks Knicks Battle for 4th Seed on Wednesday
The winner of Wednesday's game between the Hawks and Knicks will take over the fourth seed.
The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks play their most important game on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Just a half-game separates the two teams in the Eastern Conference Playoff Standings. The Hawks are 32-26 and sit as the fourth seed, while the Knicks are 32-27 and sit as the fifth seed.
The winner of tonight's contest will gain sole possession of the fourth seed, which is invaluable due to its home-court advantage in the first round of the playoff's implications.
Last night the Hawks beat the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, behind Trae Young's 25 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have won seven games in a row after beating the Charlotte Hornets 109-97 on Tuesday in New York at the Garden.
