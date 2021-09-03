Report: Former Pacers Star Workout For Mavs

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a Thursday workout for Isaiah Thomas, Monta Ellis, and Lance Stephenson. Stephenson had the best years of his career on the Indiana Pacers and most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for three players on Thursday (see Tweet below from Charania).

The three players according to Charania and Krawczynski were Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis.

Ironically, both Ellis and Stephenson played for the Indiana Pacers.

The last two seasons of Ellis' career were in Indiana, and Stephenson is most famous for his time with the Pacers.

He played for the Pacers at the beginning of his career, helping a team led by Paul George make back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances.

The shooting guard from Brooklyn, New York, also was known for his infamous tactics to mess with LeBron James (while James was on the Heat and Stephenson was on the Pacers).

A video of Stephenson infamously blowing in the ear of James can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.

He then came back to the Pacers (also playing with Ellis on the team for part of one season) from 2016-18.

The last time Stephenson played in the NBA was for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 (the season that James and the Lakers missed the NBA playoffs).

In that season, he was only 28 years old and averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just 16.5 minutes per game.

He is still just 30 years old, but will turn 31 years old in two days (September 5).

As for the other former Pacers star in the workout, Ellis is approaching 36 years old and has not played in the NBA since he was on the Pacers in 2017.