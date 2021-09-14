Is Former Pacers Star Gerald Green The Best Dunker In NBA History?

Gerald Green does not get talked about as one of the best dunkers in NBA history. Green had sensational dunks for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets over his 12 year NBA career.

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA.

However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green.

Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks Minnesota, Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.

The one dunk that he has got the most attention for was the ridiculous alley-oop finish he had as a member of the Nets in 2012 (see Tweet below from SportsCenter).

While that dunk might be the best alley-oop finish ever in an NBA game, Green has had many more sensational dunks over the duration of his career.

Some of the reasons he did not get the same amount of attention was because he was never an All-Star or the best player on his team, he was not on very many elite teams and social media was just getting starting out as when he was younger in his career.

He made the NBA Playoffs in six out of his 12 NBA seasons, but two of those seasons was when he was on the Rockets and he was 32 and 33 years old.

Some more of the highlights from Green's stellar dunks collection can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.

One of the other things that did not get enough credit was his infamous dunk in the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk contest (see Tweet below from Ballislife).

All the way back in high school he had the signs of being one of the best dunkers to ever play.

He won the 2005 High School dunk contest (see Tweet below from Lachard Binkley).

In 2007, he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest (see Tweet below from NBA History).

On top of all that, Green only has four fingers on his right hand (see photo below in a Tweet from J.E. Skeets).

Some more of his popular dunks that have gone underrated can be seen in Tweets below.

Green has not played in the NBA for the last two seasons, but The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported on September 4, that Green recently worked out for the Rockets (see Tweet below).