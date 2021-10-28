Here's What Fred VanVleet Said After The Raptors Beat The Pacers

The Toronto Raptors crushed the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Wednesday night in Canada.

They improve their record to 2-4, while the Pacers fall to 1-4 on the new season.

Former All-Star Pascal Siakam did not play in the game, and has yet to play this season, but after the game Fred VanVleet was asked about Siakam's energy for the team while he's sitting on the bench as an assistant coach.

"He won't shut up man," VanVleet told reporters jokingly. "I never heard him talk this much in my life. I think he's getting antsy over there, he's talking the whole game, he's on the refs, he's on the bench, he's coaching."

