Here's What Fred VanVleet Said After The Raptors Beat The Pacers

"He Won't Shut Up" Fred VanVleet's Hilarious Comment After The Raptors Beat The Pacers
The Toronto Raptors crushed the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Wednesday night in Canada.
They improve their record to 2-4, while the Pacers fall to 1-4 on the new season.
Former All-Star Pascal Siakam did not play in the game, and has yet to play this season, but after the game Fred VanVleet was asked about Siakam's energy for the team while he's sitting on the bench as an assistant coach.
"He won't shut up man," VanVleet told reporters jokingly. "I never heard him talk this much in my life. I think he's getting antsy over there, he's talking the whole game, he's on the refs, he's on the bench, he's coaching."
The full clip of VanVleet speaking postgame can be seen here.
The clip of VanVleet speaking can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded above form Josh Lewenberg of TSN.
