Heat Down Multiple Crucial Players For Pacers Matchup
The Miami Heat will be missing some key pieces against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
Per the league's latest injury report, Heat reserve swingman Josh Richardson is on the shelf with right heel inflammation. Dru Smith continues to recover from a season-ending left Achilles surgery, and naturally will miss this game — and every other one this season. Heat power forward Nikola Jovic (left ankle sprain) and sharpshooting wing Duncan Robinson (right foot sprain) have both been upgraded to available for the bout.
On the Indiana side, starting small forward Aaron Nesmith remains sidelined with a sprained left ankle, which has limited him to just six games this year. Backup centers James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson are still done for the year with Achilles tendon tears. Two-way players Quenton Jackson and Enrique Freeman are both doubtful to suit up for Indiana.
The action is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. At 17-14, Miami currently occupies the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed, while the 16-18 Pacers are the East's No. 8 seed, making this matchup fairly critical as both players jockey to avoid being stuck in the play-in tournament bracket this spring.
This story will be updated...
