NBA News: Heat's Jimmy Butler Status in Pistons Game

Jimmy Butler will miss the game between the Heat and Pistons on Sunday.

The Miami Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday night, and the loss locked the Heat in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will get to skip out on the play-in tournament and go straight to the NBA Playoffs, but ended their chance at catching the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed.

Jimmy Butler did not play on Saturday against the Bucks, and he will also be ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit against the Pistons.

There are not many reasons to risk anything with a star player when their seeding is already locked in.

The Heat are 5.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

The status of Butler can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

