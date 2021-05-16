NBA News: Heat's Jimmy Butler Status in Pistons Game
Jimmy Butler will miss the game between the Heat and Pistons on Sunday.
The Miami Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday night, and the loss locked the Heat in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will get to skip out on the play-in tournament and go straight to the NBA Playoffs, but ended their chance at catching the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed.
Jimmy Butler did not play on Saturday against the Bucks, and he will also be ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit against the Pistons.
There are not many reasons to risk anything with a star player when their seeding is already locked in.
The Heat are 5.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
The status of Butler can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FALL TO LAKERS: On Saturday afternoon in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return to the lineup, the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana by a score of 122-115. The loss is enormous for the Pacers and their playoff seeding. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE