CP3 Comments On Pacers' T.J. Warren's Post

September 24, 2021
Here Is What Phoenix Suns' All-Star Chris Paul Commented On T.J Warren's Instagram Post

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns commented on T.J. Warren's Instagram post.
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns commented on T.J. Warren's Instagram post.

Indiana Pacers star T.J. Warren now has a basketball court that is named after him. 

The NBA veteran shared a photo to his Instagram of the new court on Wednesday. 

The post from Warren can be seen embedded below. 

The court was named after him by his AAU program Garner Road Basketball Club (see Tweet below from the Pacers). 

11x NBA All-Star of the Phoenix Suns Chris Paul commented on Warren's Instagram post, and Paul's comment can be seen in a screenshot that is captured below. 

Chris Paul's Instagram comment on T.J. Warren's post from Wednesday, September 22, captured in a screenshot. 

