How To Watch The 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

The full draft order in the first round is as follows:

Pistons Rockets Cavs Raptors Magic Thunder Warriors Magic Kings Pelicans Hornets Spurs Pacers Warriors Wizards Thunder Grizzlies Thunder Knicks Hawks Knicks Lakers Rockets Rockets Clippers Nuggets Nets 76ers Suns Jazz

The draft will be broadcasted on ABC/ESPN at 8:00 Eastern Time (see Tweet below from the NBA).

The Indiana Pacers have the 13th overall pick in the draft, and while the pick is in the late lottery a lot of elite players have been drafted with the pick.

Some of them?

Kobe Bryant

Devin Booker

Donovan Mitchell

Tyler Herro

Jalen Rose

Zach LaVine

Richard Jefferson

