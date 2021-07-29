How To Watch The 2021 NBA Draft

Sports Illustrated home
Here's How To Watch The NBA Draft On Thursday Night

Here's How To Watch The NBA Draft On Thursday Night

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday evening, and here's how you can watch.
The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

The full draft order in the first round is as follows:

  1. Pistons
  2. Rockets
  3. Cavs
  4. Raptors
  5. Magic
  6. Thunder
  7. Warriors
  8. Magic
  9. Kings
  10. Pelicans
  11. Hornets
  12. Spurs
  13. Pacers
  14. Warriors
  15. Wizards
  16. Thunder
  17. Grizzlies
  18. Thunder
  19. Knicks
  20. Hawks
  21. Knicks
  22. Lakers
  23. Rockets
  24. Rockets
  25. Clippers
  26. Nuggets
  27. Nets
  28. 76ers
  29. Suns
  30. Jazz

The draft will be broadcasted on ABC/ESPN at 8:00 Eastern Time (see Tweet below from the NBA).

The Indiana Pacers have the 13th overall pick in the draft, and while the pick is in the late lottery a lot of elite players have been drafted with the pick. 

Some of them? 

  • Kobe Bryant
  • Devin Booker
  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Tyler Herro
  • Jalen Rose
  • Zach LaVine
  • Richard Jefferson 

The full list of players drafted 13th overall in NBA history can be read here from Basketball Insiders.

