How To Watch The 2021 NBA Draft

Here's How To Watch The NBA Draft Tonight
The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday evening, and here's how you can watch.
The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.
The full draft order in the first round is as follows:
- Pistons
- Rockets
- Cavs
- Raptors
- Magic
- Thunder
- Warriors
- Magic
- Kings
- Pelicans
- Hornets
- Spurs
- Pacers
- Warriors
- Wizards
- Thunder
- Grizzlies
- Thunder
- Knicks
- Hawks
- Knicks
- Lakers
- Rockets
- Rockets
- Clippers
- Nuggets
- Nets
- 76ers
- Suns
- Jazz
The draft will be broadcasted on ABC/ESPN at 8:00 Eastern Time (see Tweet below from the NBA).
The Indiana Pacers have the 13th overall pick in the draft, and while the pick is in the late lottery a lot of elite players have been drafted with the pick.
Some of them?
- Kobe Bryant
- Devin Booker
- Donovan Mitchell
- Tyler Herro
- Jalen Rose
- Zach LaVine
- Richard Jefferson
The full list of players drafted 13th overall in NBA history can be read here from Basketball Insiders.
