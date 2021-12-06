Publish date:
Here's The Photo NBA Star Myles Turner Posted To Instagram On Sunday
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday.
The former Texas star has played well this season averaging 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.
However, the Pacers have unfortunately started the season poorly with a 9-16 record in their first 25 games of the season.
The Pacers missed the postseason last year, which was the first time Turner had missed the playoffs since being drafted by the Pacers 11th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.
