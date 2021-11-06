Pacers-Trail Blazers: Here's The Photos C.J. McCollum Tweeted

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Indiana Pacers 110-106 in Oregon on Friday, and on Saturday C.J. McCollum tweeted four photos.

The four photos can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Trail Blazers advanced to 4-5 and snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Pacers snapped their two-game winning streak and fell to 3-7.

McCollum had 27 points, five rebounds and six assists in the game.

