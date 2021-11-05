Here's The Video Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Knicks

The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening 111-98, and the Pacers improved to 3-6 while the Knicks dropped to 5-3.

On Thursday Myles Turner sent out a tweet with a video and his post can be seen embedded below.

Turner went off for 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against the Knicks.

The Pacers are in Portland, Oregon, on Friday night to take on the Trail Blazers out west.

