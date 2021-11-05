Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Here's The Video Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Knicks
    Publish date:

    Here's The Video Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Knicks

    Myles Turner sent out a tweet after the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks.
    Author:

    Myles Turner sent out a tweet after the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks.

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening 111-98, and the Pacers improved to 3-6 while the Knicks dropped to 5-3. 

    On Thursday Myles Turner sent out a tweet with a video and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    Turner went off for 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against the Knicks. 

    Read More

    The Pacers are in Portland, Oregon, on Friday night to take on the Trail Blazers out west. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17053206_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Knicks

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13421580_168388303_lowres
    News

    T.J. Warren's Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_16898007_168388303_lowres
    News

    Knicks-Pacers: Derrick Rose Makes NBA History

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17028126_168388303_lowres
    News

    After The Pacers Beat The Knicks Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Posted To Instagram

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17042400_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Hornets Could Have Drafted Pacers' Chris Duarte

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17088508_168388303_lowres
    News

    After The Pacers Beat The Knicks Here's What Myles Turner Posted To Instagram

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17033247_168388303_lowres
    News

    Knicks-Pacers: Here's What Julius Randle Said After They Lost To The Pacers

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    15 hours ago