Check Out What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Pacers

Publish date:
Here's What All-Star Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Washington Wizards Beat The Indiana Pacers
Bradley Beal sent out a tweet after the Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Beal missed the game due to injury.
The Washington Wizards did not have All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal in the lineup on Friday, because he was out with an injury.
However, led by Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma they still were able to beat the Indiana Pacers 135-134 in an overtime thriller.
After the game, Beal sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Wizards are now 2-0 after wins over the Toronto Raptors and Pacers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.