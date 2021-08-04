Central Division Notebook: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball Joining The Chicago Bulls

Here's What All-Star DeMar DeRozan Tweeted And What Twitter Is Saying About DeRozan And Former Lakers And Pelicans' Star Lonzo Ball Joining The Chicago Bulls
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Four-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, and the number two pick in the 2017 NBA Draft Lonzo Ball are both headed to the Chicago Bulls.
The Tweets from Charania can be seen embedded below.
The moves insert the Bulls (who already had two All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic) as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Last season, the Bulls (31-41) finished three games behind the Indiana Pacers (34-38), which had them at 11th in the Eastern Conference, and third in the Central Division.
That will assuringly change with the new additions of Ball and DeRozan.
2020-21 Central Division:
- Milwaukee Bucks (42-26)
- Indiana Pacers (34-38)
- Chicago Bulls (31-41)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (22-50)
- Detroit Pistons (20-52)
While the Bulls probably won't pass the Bucks (who just beat the Phoenix Suns in The NBA Championship), they will probably be a better team than the Pacers next season.
Here is what DeRozan Tweeted after the news came out:
Here is what Twitter is saying about the signings:
