Here's What C.J. McCollum Posted On Instagram Before The Trail Blazers Beat The Pacers

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 110-106 on Friday night, and C.J. McCollum had 27 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Before the game, McCollum posted a photo to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below.

The Trail Blazers improved to 4-5, and ended a three-game slide.

As for the Pacers, they had been on a two-game winning streak, but the loss sends them back to 3-7 on the new season.

