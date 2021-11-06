Here's What C.J. McCollum Posted On Instagram Before The Trail Blazers Beat The Pacers

Publish date:
Here's What C.J. McCollum Posted On Instagram Before The Portland Trail Blazers Beat The Indiana Pacers
The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 110-106 on Friday night, and C.J. McCollum had 27 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Before the game, McCollum posted a photo to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Trail Blazers improved to 4-5, and ended a three-game slide.
Read More
As for the Pacers, they had been on a two-game winning streak, but the loss sends them back to 3-7 on the new season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.