NBA Free Agency: Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said About Playing For The Los Angeles Lakers

Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said About Playing For The Los Angeles Lakers
DeMar DeRozan spoke to Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' Club Shay Shay podcast.
DeMar DeRozan spoke to Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' Club Shay Shay podcast.
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is a free agent this off-season. The 31-year-old shooting guard spent the majority of his career with the Raptors in Toronto but has played the last three years with the San Antonio Spurs.
On Monday, the Fox Sports' Club Shay Shay podcast shared a video of Shannon Sharpe asking DeRozan about playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Club Shay Shay Twitter account.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.