Publish date:
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Play The Pacers
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Utah Jazz host the Indiana Pacers.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.
The game is the last of the Pacers four-game road trip.
They've gone 1-2 on the road trip in their first three games and are coming off of a loss the night before to the Nuggets in Denver.
Read More
Before the game on Thursday, Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.