    • November 12, 2021
    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Pacers
    Publish date:

    Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Utah Jazz hosted the Indiana Pacers.
    The Utah Jazz lost to the Indiana Pacers 111-100 on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City. 

    The game was the last of the Pacers four-game road trip.

    They head back to Indiana after going 2-2 on the trip with wins over the Kings and Jazz and losses to the Trail Blazers and Nuggets. 

    The Jazz fell to 8-5. 

    Before the game on Thursday, All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

