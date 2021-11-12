Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Pacers

The Utah Jazz lost to the Indiana Pacers 111-100 on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.

The game was the last of the Pacers four-game road trip.

They head back to Indiana after going 2-2 on the trip with wins over the Kings and Jazz and losses to the Trail Blazers and Nuggets.

The Jazz fell to 8-5.

Before the game on Thursday, All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

