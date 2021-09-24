Check Out What Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday

Former Indiana Pacers All-Star and current Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Thursday.

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat sent out a Tweet on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below.

Oladipo's Tweet said: "Keep moving forward."

The former Indiana Hooiser has played in the NBA for eight seasons and has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and now the Miami Heat.

He began last season on the Pacers and after being traded to the Rockets was then traded to the Heat.

In 33 games last season for the Pacers, Rockets and Heat Oladipo averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball