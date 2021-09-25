Here's What Oladipo Tweeted On Saturday

September 25, 2021
Here's What Former Number Two Overall Pick And Current Miami Heat Star Tweeted On Saturday

Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Thursday. Oladipo was a two-time NBA All-Star when he played for the Indiana Pacers.
Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat sent out a Tweet on Saturday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Oladipo's Tweet said: "Peace and Love." 

The former Indiana Pacers star has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat over his eight year pro career. 

The two times that he was an All-Star came when he played in Indiana. 

Last season, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Pacers, Rockets and Heat. 

