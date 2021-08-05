Former Pacers Star Luis Scola Sends Out A Tweet After Last Game In Olympics

Luis Scola, who played in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, sent out a Tweet after playing his last game in Olympics for Argentina.

Luis Scola at 41-years-old played in the Olympics this year for Argentina.

The long-time NBA veteran who played for the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns had seven points, four rebounds, and one block in Argentina's 97-59 elimination loss to Australia on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Scola sent out a Tweet and his post can be seen embedded below in Spanish (in the Tweet it can be translated to English).

The game was likely his last for Argentina as seen in Tweets below from the Olympics and The NBA on ESPN.

Scola played ten years in the NBA and has career averages of 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Scola averaged a career high 18.3 points per game for the Houston Rockets in 2011.

Scola played two seasons for the Indiana Pacers in 2014 and 2015

