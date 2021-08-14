Here's What Indiana Pacers Star T.J. Warren Tweeted On Friday That Went Viral

T.J. Warren sent out a Tweet on Friday. Warren is currently on the Indiana Pacers, and played for the Phoenix Suns for five seasons to start his NBA career.

T.J. Warren sent out a Tweet on Friday, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Tweet says: I played basketball today. I had fun"

The Indiana Pacers also quote Tweeted the Tweet, and their post can be seen below.

Interesting enough, the simple Tweet has taken off for over 10,000 likes on Twitter.

Warren spent most of this season injured with a stress fracture in his left foot. He did play in four games for the Pacers averaging 15.5 points per game.

He's played for the Pacers the last two seasons, and before that, he started his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns playing in Arizona for five years.

In 332 career games he has averages of 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

