After The Bucks Beat The Pacers Antetokounmpo Made A Post To Instagram

Publish date:
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To His Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Pacers
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks came into Indianapolis on Monday night and beat the Indiana Pacers 119-109.
The Pacers fell to 1-3 on the new season, while the defending champion Bucks improved to 3-1 and finished their road trip off with two straight wins.
After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo (who had 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists) made a post to Instagram.
The post he made on Monday night after the game with several photos can be seen embedded below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.