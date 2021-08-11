Here's What Hawks' Trae Young Tweeted After Sharife Cooper Hits Buzzer Beater To Beat Pacers
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 84-83 on Tuesday at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Hawks won the game on a buzzer beater from Sharife Cooper.
The Pacers led 83-81, and Cooper nailed a three-pointer to send the Hawks home with their first win of Summer League.
The Pacers fell to 0-2.
The clip of Cooper hitting the game-winning shot can be seen embedded below form the Hawks.
Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young was at the game and ran onto the court after the shot.
He also sent out two Tweets after the game and both can be seen embedded below.
Cooper finished with 21 points and nine assists, and Jalen Johnson of the Hawks had 18 points and ten rebounds.
Over on the Pacers side, 13th overall pick in last week's NBA Draft Chris Duarte continues to impress. The former Oregon star had 21 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block.
The Pacers continue action on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
