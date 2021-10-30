Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Here's What James Harden Said After Attempting 19 Free Throws In The Pacers-Nets Game
    Here's What James Harden Said After Attempting 19 Free Throws In The Pacers-Nets Game

    James Harden attempted 19 free throws in the Brooklyn Nets win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
    James Harden had a big night scoring 28 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. 

    The biggest stat of the night for him was his 19 free throw attempts, which was more than he had in his first five combined games. 

    "That's just me being aggressive," Harden said postgame to reporters. 

    The rest of the answer can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

