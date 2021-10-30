Publish date:
Here's What James Harden Said After Attempting 19 Free Throws In The Pacers-Nets Game
James Harden attempted 19 free throws in the Brooklyn Nets win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
James Harden had a big night scoring 28 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
The biggest stat of the night for him was his 19 free throw attempts, which was more than he had in his first five combined games.
"That's just me being aggressive," Harden said postgame to reporters.
Read More
The rest of the answer can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.