Here's What James Harden Said After Attempting 19 Free Throws In The Pacers-Nets Game

James Harden had a big night scoring 28 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

The biggest stat of the night for him was his 19 free throw attempts, which was more than he had in his first five combined games.

"That's just me being aggressive," Harden said postgame to reporters.

"That's just me being aggressive," Harden said postgame to reporters.



