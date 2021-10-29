Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Friday Before The Nets Play The Pacers

Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Friday Before The Brooklyn Nets Play The Indiana Pacers
    James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn.
    James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets (2-3) will have a chance to get back to a .500 record when they host the Indiana Pacers (1-4) at Barclays Center on Friday night. 

    Earlier in the day, the 2018 MVP sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Harden has had a tough start to the new season shooting the basketball. 

    He's only averaging 16.6 points while shooting less than 36% from the field and barley over 33% from the three-point range. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

