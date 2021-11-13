Here's What Joe Ingles Tweeted After Getting Ejected In Pacers-Jazz Game

The Indiana Pacers improved their record to 5-8 when they beat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City 111-100 on Thursday night.

In their four-game road trip they went 2-2 with wins over the Kings and Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Jazz fell to 8-4 with the loss.

Late in the fourth quarter of the game on Thursday, things got heated as Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle that led to their ejections, and the ejections of Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell.

After the game, Ingles sent out a tweet on Friday and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The clip of what happened with the scuffle that led to the four ejections can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from ESPN's SportsCenter.



