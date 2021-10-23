Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Pacers

Publish date:
Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Washington Wizards Beat The Indiana Pacers
Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet after the Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
Friday night was a wild game between the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards.
The Pacers fall to 0-2 after losing by one-point in back-to-back games.
They lost to the Charlotte Hornets 123-122, and the Wizards in overtime 135-134.
Kyle Kuzma had an outstanding game playing in his first home-game as a Washington Wizard, and finished the game with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
After the game, he sent out a tweet, which can be seen embedded below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.