Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Pacers

Friday night was a wild game between the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards.

The Pacers fall to 0-2 after losing by one-point in back-to-back games.

They lost to the Charlotte Hornets 123-122, and the Wizards in overtime 135-134.

Kyle Kuzma had an outstanding game playing in his first home-game as a Washington Wizard, and finished the game with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

After the game, he sent out a tweet, which can be seen embedded below.

