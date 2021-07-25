Here's What Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Tweeted About Tequila On Saturday Nigh

Here's What Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Tweeted About Tequila On Saturday Night
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet about Tequila on Saturday evening.
National Tequila Day was on Saturday, and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet on Saturday evening.
The Tweet from James can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his personal Twitter account.
James Tweeted about his Tequila brand Lobos 1707, which he is a part-owner of (see more about the brand in a Tweet below from Joe Pompliano).
Last week, James brought a bottle of the Tequila to Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona, (read more about that here).
