Here's What Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Tweeted On Monday Night
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet on Monday night.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet on Monday night, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of James.
James quote Tweeted a Tweet from ESPN's Elle Duncan, and her Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
Space Jam 2 starring James came out in movie theaters earlier in July.
The original Space Jam came out in 1997 with Michael Jordan.
