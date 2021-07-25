Here's What Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Tweeted About Tequila On Saturday Nigh

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet about Tequila on Saturday evening.

National Tequila Day was on Saturday, and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet on Saturday evening.

The Tweet from James can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his personal Twitter account.

James Tweeted about his Tequila brand Lobos 1707, which he is a part-owner of (see more about the brand in a Tweet below from Joe Pompliano).

Last week, James brought a bottle of the Tequila to Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona (read more about that here).

