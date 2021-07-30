Sports Illustrated home
Here's What Malcolm Brodgon Tweeted About The Pacers New Draft Pick Chris Duarte

USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Brogdon sent out a Tweet about the Pacers first round pick Chris Duarte on Thursday evening. 

The Tweet from Brogdon can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Pacers drafted Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday evening. 

Duarte averaged 17.1 points per game in his sophomore year at Oregon, and is 6'6" and 190 lbs.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

