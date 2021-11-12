Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Jazz

Publish date:
Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted After The Indiana Pacers Beat The Utah Jazz
Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers defeated the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.
Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers beat the Jazz in Utah on Thursday night, and are now 5-8 on the new season.
The loss dropped the Jazz to 8-4.
The game was the Pacers last of their four-game road trip, and they finished the trip 2-2.
After the game, Brogdon sent out tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Read More
Brogdon finished the game with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
The former Rookie of The Year is off to an incredible start to the season, because he's averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists in eight games.
He's missed five games this season and the Pacers are 2-3 in those games.
They are 3-5 in the games he has played in.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.