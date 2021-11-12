Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Jazz

Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers beat the Jazz in Utah on Thursday night, and are now 5-8 on the new season.

The loss dropped the Jazz to 8-4.

The game was the Pacers last of their four-game road trip, and they finished the trip 2-2.

After the game, Brogdon sent out tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Brogdon finished the game with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The former Rookie of The Year is off to an incredible start to the season, because he's averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists in eight games.

He's missed five games this season and the Pacers are 2-3 in those games.

They are 3-5 in the games he has played in.

