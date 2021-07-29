Here's What Metta World Peace Tweeted About The Pacers After The Bucks Won The NBA Championship

Here's What Metta World Peace Tweeted About The Pacers After The Bucks Won The NBA Title
Metta World Peace Tweeted about the Indiana Pacers after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.
Metta World Peace Tweeted about the Indiana Pacers after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.
Metta World Peace sent out a Tweet about the Indiana Pacers after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Championship.
The Tweet from Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Peace (then Artest) played for the Pacers in Indiana for part of five seasons, and was an All-Star during the 2004 NBA season with the Pacers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.