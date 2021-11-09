Here's What Myles Turner Posted To Instagram After The Pacers Beat The Kings

Publish date:
Here's What Myles Turner Posted To Instagram After The Indiana Pacers Beat The Sacramento Kings
The Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
The Indiana Pacers picked up their fourth win of the season on Sunday over the Sacramento Kings 94-91.
The Pacers have also won three out of their last four games, and are 4-7 on the season.
On Monday, Myles Turner posted a photo to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below.
Turner had 12 points, 15 rebounds and three assists and five blocks in the game.
The Kings fell to 5-5 on the season.
