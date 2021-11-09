Here's What Myles Turner Posted To Instagram After The Pacers Beat The Kings

The Indiana Pacers picked up their fourth win of the season on Sunday over the Sacramento Kings 94-91.

The Pacers have also won three out of their last four games, and are 4-7 on the season.

On Monday, Myles Turner posted a photo to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below.

Turner had 12 points, 15 rebounds and three assists and five blocks in the game.

The Kings fell to 5-5 on the season.

