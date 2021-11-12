Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Win Over The Jazz

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Indiana Pacers Win Over The Utah Jazz
Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.
The win advanced the Pacers to 5-8 on the season, and they finished their Western Conference road-trip 2-2.
They beat the Sacramento Kings and Jazz, and lost to the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.
Meanwhile, the Jazz fell to 8-3.
Read More
After the game on Thursday, Turner sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Turner quote tweeted a tweet from the Pacers noting how he is now fifth on their all-time blocks list.
He had three blocks on the night and now has 905 career blocks which passed Dale Davis who had 904.
The star center also got ejected in the fourth quarter of the game for the altercation that took place with Rudy Gobert (See tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.