Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Win Over The Jazz

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

The win advanced the Pacers to 5-8 on the season, and they finished their Western Conference road-trip 2-2.

They beat the Sacramento Kings and Jazz, and lost to the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Jazz fell to 8-3.

After the game on Thursday, Turner sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Turner quote tweeted a tweet from the Pacers noting how he is now fifth on their all-time blocks list.

He had three blocks on the night and now has 905 career blocks which passed Dale Davis who had 904.

The star center also got ejected in the fourth quarter of the game for the altercation that took place with Rudy Gobert (See tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter).

