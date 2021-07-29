Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out two Tweets on Thursday.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out two Tweets on Thursday, and both posts can be seen in Tweets that are embedded below from his Twitter account.

Turner has been the subject of many trade rumors with Thursday night's upcoming NBA Draft going on.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Thursday that the Pacers are looking into trading Turner, and his article can be read here.

O'Connor's Tweet can be seen embedded below as well as NBA Central's.

