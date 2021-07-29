Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted Today

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted Today

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out two Tweets on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

USA TODAY Sports

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out two Tweets on Thursday.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out two Tweets on Thursday, and both posts can be seen in Tweets that are embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Turner has been the subject of many trade rumors with Thursday night's upcoming NBA Draft going on. 

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Thursday that the Pacers are looking into trading Turner, and his article can be read here. 

O'Connor's Tweet can be seen embedded below as well as NBA Central's. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

Myles Turner
News

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday

USATSI_15334935_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Kyle Kuzma To The Indiana Pacers In A Deal That Was Rejected

USATSI_16339663_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Should Trade For Hawks' Cam Reddish

USATSI_10837959_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch The 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_16407459_168388303_lowres
News

13th Is The Charm? Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker And Others Have Been Selected With The Pick The Pacers Have

USATSI_16247996_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: The Pacers Could Have Had Clippers' Paul George And Kawhi Leonard As Teammates Here's How

USATSI_13869799_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Interested In Pelicans' Lonzo Ball?

USATSI_13297368_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Metta World Peace Tweeted About The Pacers After The Bucks Won The NBA Championship

USATSI_12004776_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Working Out For The Pacers