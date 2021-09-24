Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Thursday.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Thursday.

The Tweet from Turner was him quote Tweeting a clip the Pacers shared of him dunking from the team's Twitter account.

The post from Turner can be seen embedded below from his account.

The post from the Pacers with the clip of Turner dunking can also be seen embedded below from the team's account.

The Pacers begin training camp later this month, and their first preseason game is less than two week away (October 5, against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden).

They will start the regular season on October 20, in Charlotte, North Carolina, against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

Related stories on NBA basketball