    October 28, 2021
    Here's What Pascal Siakam Tweeted After The Raptors Beat The Pacers
    The Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
    The Indiana Pacers fell to 1-4 on the season after losing to the Toronto Raptors 118-100 in Canada on Wednesday evening. 

    After the game, NBA Champion Pascal Siakam sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    Siakam did not play in the game, and has yet to play in a game this season. 

    The Raptors improved to 2-4 on the new season behind Fred VanVleet's 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

