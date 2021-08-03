76ers' Tobias Harris Tweeted To Pacers' T.J. McConnell After New Contract

Here's What Philadelphia 76ers Star Tobias Harris Tweeted To Pacers' T.J. McConnell After New Contract
Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers sent out a Tweet to T.J. McConnell congratulating him on his new contract.
Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers sent out a Tweet on Tuesday congratulating T.J. McConnell on his new contract.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is for 4-years, $35.2 million.
The Tweets from both Harris and Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.
Harris quote Tweeted Patrick Beverley's Tweet, who also congratulated McConnell.
Harris and McConnell were teammates on the 76ers in 2019, and the team was 51-31, but lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.
